Internet Computer (ICP) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.51 Billion

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $40.25 or 0.00102482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $5.51 billion and approximately $203.75 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00138585 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,372.98 or 1.00247238 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.97 or 0.00847770 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 471,579,043 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

