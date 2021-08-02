Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Earns Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITRK. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 5,475 ($71.53) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,465 ($71.40).

ITRK traded up GBX 42 ($0.55) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 5,198 ($67.91). The company had a trading volume of 579,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,659. The company has a 50-day moving average of £163.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.11. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,024 ($65.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

