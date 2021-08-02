Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intertek Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Shares of Intertek Group stock traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,001. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $87.50.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.