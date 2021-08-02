IntriCon (IIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. IntriCon has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. IntriCon had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 0.15%. On average, analysts expect IntriCon to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:IIN opened at $24.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.73 million, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.31. IntriCon has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $28.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other IntriCon news, VP Michael Geraci sold 6,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $140,693.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

