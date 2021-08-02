Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 1.2% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,539,000 after purchasing an additional 241,291 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,234,822,000 after purchasing an additional 235,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU stock traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $528.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,414. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.56. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $532.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.83.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.