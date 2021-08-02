Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Update

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of VCV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.23. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,126. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $3,267,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 76,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 29,548 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 523,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

