Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) is Insight Folios Inc’s Largest Position

Insight Folios Inc lessened its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,957 shares during the quarter. Invesco comprises 4.8% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Insight Folios Inc owned 0.07% of Invesco worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 53,555 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 2,291.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 394,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 378,094 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 38.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 398,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 61,522 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $24.82. 57,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,427,595. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.82. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

