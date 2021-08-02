Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by BHF RG Capital Inc.

BHF RG Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 4.6% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $365.80. The stock had a trading volume of 597,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,660,184. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $368.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $349.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

