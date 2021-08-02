Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.2% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $366.21. The stock had a trading volume of 815,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,660,184. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $368.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $349.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

