Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Stock Holdings Cut by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises 7.9% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 1.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $35,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 58.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA:RPG traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,908. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.29. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $134.77 and a 12-month high of $193.82.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

