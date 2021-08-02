Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Purchased by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up 5.1% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Diversified LLC owned about 0.48% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $9,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 552,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,858,000 after purchasing an additional 40,169 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,636,000 after buying an additional 17,556 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,510,000 after buying an additional 34,128 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 110,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,891,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 50,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,833,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $335.88. 2,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,918. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $248.82 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $324.49.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

