Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Stake Lowered by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,334 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Diversified LLC owned about 0.52% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 657,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,807,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1,145.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMMO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.95. 77 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,704. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.74. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $89.13.

