Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.06

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.06 and last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 27 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly purchased 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $59,817.60. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,748. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after acquiring an additional 268,147 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $3,951,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 696,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 148,063 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.