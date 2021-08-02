Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC reduced its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,340 shares during the period. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Diversified LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PBW traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,281. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.25. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $138.60.

