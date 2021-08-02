Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Alector (ALEC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alector (NASDAQ: ALEC):

7/30/2021 – Alector was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

7/16/2021 – Alector had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Alector was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

7/12/2021 – Alector was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

7/7/2021 – Alector had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 –

7/6/2021 – Alector had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.

7/2/2021 – Alector had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

ALEC opened at $24.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.05. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $43.32.

Get Alector Inc alerts:

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,206.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $32,767.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 244,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,984 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alector by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,412,000 after purchasing an additional 121,313 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Alector by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,641,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,486,000 after buying an additional 359,236 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Alector by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,258,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,618,000 after buying an additional 1,199,285 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alector by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,706,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after buying an additional 567,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alector by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,617,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after buying an additional 80,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.