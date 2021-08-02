Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Champion Iron (CIA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Champion Iron (TSE: CIA) in the last few weeks:
- 7/30/2021 – Champion Iron had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Champion Iron had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2021 – Champion Iron had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$8.50 price target on the stock.
- 7/13/2021 – Champion Iron had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$8.40. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2021 – Champion Iron had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2021 – Champion Iron had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$8.00 to C$8.40.
- 7/5/2021 – Champion Iron had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$8.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$7.75.
TSE CIA traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$6.89. The company had a trading volume of 527,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 7.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.19. Champion Iron Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$2.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.24.
Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$396.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$406.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.
