Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Champion Iron (CIA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Champion Iron (TSE: CIA) in the last few weeks:

7/30/2021 – Champion Iron had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Champion Iron had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Champion Iron had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$8.50 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Champion Iron had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$8.40. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Champion Iron had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Champion Iron had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$8.00 to C$8.40.

7/5/2021 – Champion Iron had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$8.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$7.75.

TSE CIA traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$6.89. The company had a trading volume of 527,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 7.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.19. Champion Iron Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$2.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.24.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$396.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$406.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

