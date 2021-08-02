Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AllianceBernstein (AB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE: AB) in the last few weeks:

7/27/2021 – AllianceBernstein was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

7/26/2021 – AllianceBernstein was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

7/21/2021 – AllianceBernstein was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

7/19/2021 – AllianceBernstein was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

7/12/2021 – AllianceBernstein had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – AllianceBernstein was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

6/30/2021 – AllianceBernstein was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $48.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.69. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.39.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 61.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

