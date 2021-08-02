Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Bright Health Group (BHG)

Bright Health Group (NYSE: BHG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/19/2021 – Bright Health Group is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Bright Health Group is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Bright Health Group is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Bright Health Group is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Bright Health Group is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Bright Health Group is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Bright Health Group is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Bright Health Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHG traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,777. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $17.93.

Get Bright Health Group Inc alerts:

In other Bright Health Group news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell purchased 1,944,444 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bright Health Group stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.