Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fission Uranium (FCUUF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS: FCUUF):

7/29/2021 – Fission Uranium was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

7/27/2021 – Fission Uranium was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

7/23/2021 – Fission Uranium was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

7/20/2021 – Fission Uranium was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

7/14/2021 – Fission Uranium had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $0.60 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Fission Uranium was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

7/9/2021 – Fission Uranium was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

7/5/2021 – Fission Uranium was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

7/2/2021 – Fission Uranium was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

OTCMKTS FCUUF opened at $0.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fission Uranium Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $280.33 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 3.01.

Get Fission Uranium Corp alerts:

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fission Uranium Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.