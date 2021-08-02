Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/23/2021 – Seres Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

7/23/2021 – Seres Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $42.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Seres Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Seres Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $46.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/22/2021 – Seres Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Seres Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $36.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Seres Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Chardan Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Seres Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

7/1/2021 – Seres Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital.

MCRB stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $650.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 4.03. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

