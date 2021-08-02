Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADVM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/30/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/27/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “
- 7/23/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 7/23/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $5.00 to $3.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.
- 7/23/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $5.00 to $2.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/12/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “
- 7/1/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital.
- 6/28/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “
Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $222.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34.
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.
