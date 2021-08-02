Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADVM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/30/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

7/23/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/23/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $5.00 to $3.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

7/23/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $5.00 to $2.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

7/1/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital.

6/28/2021 – Adverum Biotechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $222.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 34.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

