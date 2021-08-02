Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Doximity (DOCS)

Doximity (NASDAQ: DOCS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/19/2021 – Doximity is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Doximity is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Doximity is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Doximity is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Doximity is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Doximity is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Doximity is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Doximity is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Doximity is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Doximity stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.12. 10,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,248. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.71.

In related news, Director Kevin Spain purchased 775,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Doximity stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

