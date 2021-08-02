Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Doximity (DOCS)

Doximity (NASDAQ: DOCS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/19/2021 – Doximity is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – Doximity is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – Doximity is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – Doximity is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – Doximity is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – Doximity is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – Doximity is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – Doximity is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – Doximity is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Doximity stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.12. 10,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,248. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.71.
In related news, Director Kevin Spain purchased 775,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
