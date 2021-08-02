Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Roper Technologies (ROP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP) recently:

7/27/2021 – Roper Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $488.87 price target on the stock, down previously from $490.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/26/2021 – Roper Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $510.00 to $550.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Roper Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $489.73 price target on the stock, down previously from $500.00.

7/26/2021 – Roper Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $499.00 to $556.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Roper Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $550.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Roper Technologies is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Roper Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $490.00 to $540.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Roper Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $505.00 to $560.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $2.99 on Monday, reaching $488.35. 298,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,030. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $499.21. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.91.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $2,569,308. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,728 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Lansing Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 44,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

