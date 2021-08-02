Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) in the last few weeks:

7/28/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $317.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $307.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $299.00 to $305.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $315.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $222.00.

6/9/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $317.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $324.00 to $327.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $297.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Sherwin-Williams for the second quarter of 2021 have been going up over the past month. The company is expected to gain from synergies of the Valspar acquisition and its operational improvement actions. Sherwin-Williams is also focused on growth through expansion of operations. It is also benefiting from strength in architectural paint markets in North America. Its cost-control actions, working capital reductions, supply chain optimization as well as productivity improvement are also expected to support its margins. However, the company is seeing weak demand in protective & marine and commercial businesses. The Wattyl divestiture is also expected to hurt sales in its Consumer Brands segment in the second quarter. The company also faces headwinds from higher input costs and acquisition-related charges.”

NYSE SHW opened at $291.03 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $213.42 and a 52-week high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.79.

Get The Sherwin-Williams Company alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.