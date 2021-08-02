Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Upwork (UPWK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) in the last few weeks:

7/30/2021 – Upwork had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $58.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Upwork was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

7/23/2021 – Upwork was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

7/17/2021 – Upwork was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

7/9/2021 – Upwork was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

7/1/2021 – Upwork had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $65.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of UPWK stock remained flat at $$51.79 during trading on Monday. 2,502,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,168. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -258.95 and a beta of 2.00. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $284,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,992.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $133,495.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,538 shares of company stock worth $3,246,627. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 20.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 3.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 118.9% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 2.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

