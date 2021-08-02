Investors Buy Large Volume of DigitalOcean Call Options (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 14,069 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,226% compared to the typical daily volume of 423 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $632,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,277,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,008,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOCN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of DOCN stock traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.65. 6,545,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,193. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $59.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.97.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

