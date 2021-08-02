Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 9,191 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,933% compared to the typical volume of 452 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in GreenSky by 97.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 36,362 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in GreenSky by 9.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in GreenSky by 26.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 835,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 172,906 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GreenSky by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GreenSky by 26.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GSKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GreenSky currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.93.

Shares of GSKY stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.19. 1,839,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,326. GreenSky has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $7.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.68.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GreenSky will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.