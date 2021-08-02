Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 6,032 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,378% compared to the average daily volume of 408 put options.

SHEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,473,738.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $1,103,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 90.7% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 42,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 20,268 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,249,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

SHEN stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.58. 598,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,764. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.40. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. Analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 680.00%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

