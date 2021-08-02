Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,003 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 10,625% compared to the average volume of 28 call options.

HSII has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

HSII stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,914. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $820.41 million, a PE ratio of 59.96 and a beta of 0.87. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $46.90.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $267,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

