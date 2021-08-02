Investors Purchase Large Volume of Paya Call Options (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 6,051 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,785% compared to the typical volume of 321 call options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYA. Truist began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gtcr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter worth about $495,765,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,238,000 after buying an additional 2,492,857 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter worth about $42,273,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,754,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,146,000 after buying an additional 752,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after buying an additional 221,440 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.52. 790,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.00. Paya has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $55.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Paya will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

