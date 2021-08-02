Investors Purchase Large Volume of Tenable Call Options (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 5,183 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,134% compared to the typical volume of 420 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 22,800 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $902,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,805,498.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $167,492.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,158 shares of company stock valued at $8,179,922. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,802,000 after buying an additional 55,587 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tenable by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Tenable stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,076,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,873. Tenable has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

