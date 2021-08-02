Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.780-$3.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.50.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Shares of CSR stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.57. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $94.04.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.