Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,850,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the June 30th total of 31,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 13.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $108,008.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 20,340 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $642,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,026 shares of company stock worth $3,019,706 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at $11,470,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVTA opened at $27.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.44. Invitae has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Invitae will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVTA. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.22.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

