Invitae (NVTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. Invitae’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Invitae to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NVTA opened at $27.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.35. Invitae has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $61.59.

In other news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $94,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 20,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $642,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,026 shares of company stock worth $3,019,706. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

