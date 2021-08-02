InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Short Interest Up 24.4% in July

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 2,710,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 853,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVIV. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $67,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 252.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 50,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVIV traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,705. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.