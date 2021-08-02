IONChain Price Hits $0.0013 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. IONChain has a total market cap of $154,276.45 and approximately $2,680.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One IONChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00060125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.29 or 0.00806393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00094909 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00040841 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

