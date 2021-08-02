IOST Price Reaches $0.0254 (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a market cap of $417.18 million and $68.59 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IOST has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00060570 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00084514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.00 or 0.00812483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00095554 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official website is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.