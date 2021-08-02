IPG Photonics (IPGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 1.200-1.500 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $1.20-1.50 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IPG Photonics to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $218.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 10.26. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $149.51 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.75.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,971,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,601,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 42,399 shares of company stock valued at $8,694,021 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.