Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Societe Generale

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IPSEY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPSEY traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.76. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.25. Ipsen has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $28.10.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

