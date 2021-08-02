IQ.cash (IQ) Market Capitalization Tops $190,429.01

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $190,429.01 and approximately $25,956.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQ.cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IQ.cash has traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IQ.cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00046300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00103316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00139490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,945.07 or 1.00308856 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.60 or 0.00854090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IQ.cash

IQ.cash was first traded on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQ.cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQ.cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQ.cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.