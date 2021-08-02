IQ.cash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $25,956.00 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One IQ.cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar. IQ.cash has a total market capitalization of $190,429.01 and approximately $25,956.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00046300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00103316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00139490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,945.07 or 1.00308856 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.60 or 0.00854090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

