IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Acas LLC

Acas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up 2.6% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Acas LLC owned about 0.25% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $967,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,572,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,293,000.

NYSEARCA MNA opened at $33.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $36.18.

