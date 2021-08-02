IQeon One Day Volume Hits $679,854.00 (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, IQeon has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One IQeon coin can now be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00005023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IQeon has a total market cap of $10.90 million and approximately $679,854.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00057098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.51 or 0.00805865 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00091371 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

