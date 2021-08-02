IQeon Price Hits $1.96 on Top Exchanges (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. IQeon has a total market cap of $10.78 million and approximately $700,831.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon coin can now be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00005031 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, IQeon has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00060548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.34 or 0.00807993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00095264 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00040566 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

