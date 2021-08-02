IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IQVIA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

IQV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus increased their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. raised their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

Shares of IQV opened at $247.70 on Monday. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $254.05. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 79.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in IQVIA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

