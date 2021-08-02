IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Price Target Raised to $36.00

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Roth Capital from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

IRMD traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $33.66. 25,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,070. The stock has a market cap of $414.42 million, a P/E ratio of 90.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53. IRadimed has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $40.51.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that IRadimed will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $30,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $641,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,651 over the last 90 days. 50.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in IRadimed by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in IRadimed by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IRadimed during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in IRadimed during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in IRadimed by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

