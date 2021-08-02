Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji Buys 10,000 Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$34.16 per share, with a total value of C$341,563.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$654,947.05.

Shares of TSE:CWB traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$34.01. 126,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,485. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$22.05 and a 52 week high of C$37.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.96. The stock has a market cap of C$2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.70.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$247.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$244.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6300004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CWB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.88.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

