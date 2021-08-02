iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Purchased by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,315 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned approximately 0.26% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHYG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,883,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,225,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 325,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after buying an additional 135,983 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 117,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 65,315 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 254.9% in the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 64,575 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $45.85 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.89.

