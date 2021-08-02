iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $150.14. The stock had a trading volume of 627,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,470,792. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.11. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.