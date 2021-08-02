iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,895 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $10,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMTM. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,002,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 153.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 102,336 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after buying an additional 72,294 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 369,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after buying an additional 52,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after buying an additional 16,935 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IMTM opened at $39.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.09. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $40.30.

